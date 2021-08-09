Oct. 14, 1967 – Aug. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — A memorial service for Debra Miller Vanier, 53, of Natchez who died Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Laird Funeral home.

Mrs. Vanier was born October 14, 1967, in Jackson, the daughter of Jerry Miller and Marie Kyle Miller. She worked for Pintard and Pintard for 12 years. She enjoyed crafts, and was a great wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Vanier is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Miller; stepson, Jerry Vanier; brother, Jerry Miller, Jr.; and grandparents, James and Lesbio Kyle.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Vanier of Natchez; son, Christopher Vanier of Natchez; mother, Marie McGraw and husband James McGraw of Jackson; stepson, Jimmy D. Vanier, Jr and wife Melissa Vanier of Natchez; stepdaughter, Amanda Woods of Brookhaven; sister Jessica Miller; brother Danny Miller; numerous grand kids and other family members.

