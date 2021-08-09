April 29, 1928 – Aug. 6, 2021

Graveside services for Dorothy Sturdivant Cavin Thompson, 93, of Natchez, were at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Woodville, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home with Pastor John Bryant officiating. Mrs. Thompson died Friday, August 6, 2021 at Trinity Medical Hospital, Ferriday, La.

Mrs. Thompson was born April 29, 1928 in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, the daughter of Will Sturdivant and Nina Hazlip Sturdivant.

Ms. Dot, as she was fondly referred to by friends, or Aunt Dot, as she was referred to by more than just family, was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter. Dorothy also had a special love for her cousins, with whom she had daily phone conversations.

In the late 1980’s, Dorothy retired from International Paper Company, as the Mill manager’s secretary. After a couple years of boredom at home, she went to work with the Natchez Police Department, where she retired from her second career in the early 2000’s. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star Chapter 75 in Natchez serving in many capacities, including Worthy Matron and Treasurer.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands Leon Claude Cavin, Jr. and Kenneth R. Thompson, son Donald L. Cavin, brothers Raymond Sturdivant and Maxwell Sturdivant, sisters Thelma Sturdivant Johnson and Betty Sturdivant Howard, and son-in-law Rodney Madden.

Survivors include her son Kenny Cavin (Renee), daughter Kathy Cavin Madden, brother Billy Sturdivant, grandchildren Shane Cavin McArthur (Joseph), Carson Cavin Blough (Christian), Cain Madden, Claudia Madden Holifield (Chris), and Parker Cavin (Rachel), great grandchildren Brennan McArthur, Dalton McArthur, Mary Cameron McArthur, Jacob Riley, Olivia Holifield and Evelyn Holifield, and great-great-granddaughter Emery McArthur. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Ollie Cavin Phipps, Anne Buseck Sturdivant, and Virginia Sturdivant Cavin, brother-in-law Reverend Marlin Howard, and many nephews and nieces of whom she dearly loved and treated as if they were each her very own children.

Pallbearers will be Parker Cavin, Cain Madden, Dalton McArthur, Joseph McArthur, Chip Sturdivant, and Ray Sturdivant.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs for his many years of loving healthcare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone at 800-822-6344.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lairdfh.com.