Aug. 30, 1937 – Aug. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Sarah Mae Gooden Lucas, 83, of Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery under direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Robert D, Mackel And Sons Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sarah Mae Gooden Lucas affectionately known as “Susu”, “Tuta”, “Sara Mae”, “Sister” and “Tut”. She was born August 30, 1936, in Natchez to the late Theodore and Sarah Gooden.

She departed this life peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Francis Anderson Sophronia Dyson and Helen Gooden, two brothers; Theodore Gooden Jr. and John Gooden; one grandson Tarran Jackson.

She was faithful member of St. Paul AME Church serving dutifully on the Usher Board until her health declined. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories; a very loving and devoted daughter, Joyce Gooden Jackson (Ray Charles), two sons; Walther Lucas, Jr. and Roderic “Ricky” Lucas (Rosalva) a dedicated grandson, Traavis Gooden and one special, caring and compassionate great granddaughter, Tayneria Gooden. In addition, a host of niece’s nephews, other relatives, special friends (Old Meadow Road Family), Arthur Jones, and a Loving Friend, Andrew J. Bennett.

Mask must be worn at all times. This will be a walk-through visitation and we will be practicing social distancing. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.