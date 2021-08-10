Jan. 15, 1993 – Aug. 7, 2021

Funeral services for Alicia Renee Green, 28, of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center, 903 Louisiana Avenue in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Miss. Green, daughter of Dyron Johnson and Alice Green, was born in Pineville, LA and died at Merit Health Natchez in Natchez.

She leaves to cherish her memories: one child, Estelliah Green of Ferriday; her biological mother, Alice Green; two sisters, Zenobia Green and Dykeisha Green; her adopted sisters, Bridget Lewis all of Ferriday; Brandy Davis of Daleville, AL; a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives and many, many friends.

Preceding her in death are her father, and her adopted mother, Estella Bloodsaw.

