Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Adams County

July 30-Aug. 5

Civil suits:

Estate of Leonia Stevenson Bradley.

Estate of Joe Merrick.

In Re: Validation of $2,000,000 City of Natchez, Mississippi General Obligation Bonds, Series 2011.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

July 29-Aug. 4

Joseph D. Tuccio and Elizabeth Diane Tuccio to Areyanna Ashley, lot 4 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Jerry Danny Roberts a/k/a Jerry D. Roberts to Chris Logan, all of lots 23, being a 1.25 acre portion, and 24, being a 1.26 acre portion of lot 3 of the division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Larry Ray Anthony to Charles Randy Canezaro, lot 1 Sandy Creek Estates.

CG Holdings Company, LLC to John and Allen’s Big Adventure, LLC, lot 13 Linden Place Subdivision.

Mary Ann B. Foggo (now Eidt) to Dreyfus On Main, LLC, land being part of lots 72 and 73 of the Estate of Jonthan Thompson.

Betty Lou Nettles to Rodney Dean Price, lot 7 of Block No. 2 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

John Grady Burns and Charles Michael McGehee to Blue Dog Peterson Properties, LLC, land from the northeast corner of the intersection of Commerce and Jefferson Streets.

Charles Borum and Christine Borum to Parker C. Aldredge and Holly Hall Aldredge, lots 45 and 46 Woodland Park Addition.

Alma Reeves Melton to Lakitsha Rogers, lot 67 The Hills Subdivision.

David M. Gardner and Tammi L. Gardner to Stephen Thomas McDonald II and Mary Katherine McDonald, a 10.00 acre portion of Beau Pré Plantation.

Paul H. Marchbanks to Paul Ryan Marchbanks and Amy H. Marchbanks, land beginning at an iron pin, on the Southeast corner of lot 18 Woodhaven Subdivision, Second Development.

Charles Vinson Mizell II and Charity A. Mizell to Albert H. King and Kathleen Mackey King, lot 49 The Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Frances Farmer to Andrea Berry, land beginning at an iron pin on the Southeast corner of lot 15 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Covenant Partners, LLC to Frank Cooks Sr., lot 64 Oakland Subdivision.

Lavenia Sue Maxwell and William Richard Maxwell to Clements J. Kaiser, that certain part of lot 11, being part of L’Langollan.

Mortgages:

July 29-Aug. 4

Areyanna Ashley to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 4 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Chris Logan to United Mississippi Bank, all of lots 23, being a 1.25 acre portion, and 24, being a 1.26 acre portion of lot 3 of the division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Tracy J. Killen to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, land beginning on the southerly line of Washington Street.

Merrian Glen Hill to Home Bank, a portion of lots 4 and 5 Arlington Heights Subdivision.

Glen Hill to Home Bank, land begin at a point on the northerly line of State Street.

Ashley Allen Sr. and Sarah Sookriaj to Covenant Partners, LLC, lot 3 Cottage Home Subdivision.

Dreyfus On Main, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land being part of lots 72 and 73 of the Estate of Jonathan Thompson.

Rodney Dean Price to Wells Fargo Bank, lot 7 of Block No. 2 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Archangel Apostolic Assembly to Community Bank of Mississippi, a 0.56 Acre Portion of Reba Christian Division.

Lakitsha Rogers to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 67 The Hills Subdivision.

Stephen Thomas McDonald II and Mary Katherine McDonald to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 10.00 acre portion of Beau Pré Plantation.

Albert H. King and Kathleen Mackey King to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 49 The Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Andrea Berry to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, land beginning at an iron pin on the Southeast corner of lot 15 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Frank Cooks Sr. to Flanagan State Bank, lot 64 Oakland Subdivision.

Gordon L. Geter and Evelyn R. Geter to PHH Mortgage Corporation, lot 3 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 5

Civil cases:

Fast Money v. Robert Dawson.

Fast Money, LLC v. Sherri Phipps.

Fast Money, LLC v. Karl Marvel.

LVNV Funding v. Barbara Bindon.

Bryan McKnight v. Anita Scott.

Concordia Parish

July 30-Aug. 5

Civil suits:

Succession of Christine Iver Moffett Kelly.

Succession of Daryl W. Boles.

Discover Bank v. Betty E. Thompson.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Raymond L Calhoun.

Divorces:

Brittany Nicole Mulvihill v. Matthew Duane Mulvihill.

Marriage license applications:

Calvin Clay Jr., 47, Sterlington, La. to Cherita Faye Kelly, 41, Ferriday.

Kentrell Anthony Jackson, 32, Ferriday to Barbara Ann Thomas, 65, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Lydia Ford Massa to John M. Ford, M.A. Forman Estates, Live Oak Plantation.

The Brant Barnett and Gwendolyn Barnett Revocable Living Trust to Jessica Olegrette Harris, lot 6, Block No. 8 Woodland Subdivision.

George J. Guido & Company to Joseph Preston Turner, lot 24B, Block No. 1 Vail Acres.

Belinda D. LaPrairie to Wesley L. Duncan, lot 48 Helena Plantation.

Rickey K. Ellis to Brannon Dwight Snow, lot 9, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

Victor Cass Butler to Jody R. McJimsey, lot 59 Lola Annland Addition.

George R. Bourke to Tony Anthony Curtis, lot 160, Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Jonathan M. Thorpe to Cheryl Harrigill Blanton, lot 70 Smith Addition.

Ronnie Lynn Hendricks to Cynthia Thornton Peterman, lot 5 of the division of lot 1 of the Helen Burley Tract.

Mortgages:

Jessica Olegrette Harris to Movement Mortgage, LLC, lot 6, Block No. 8 Woodland Subdivision.

Brannon Dwight Snow to GMFS, LLC, lot 9, Block No. 131, Murray Addition.

Jody R. McJimsey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 59 Lola Annland Addition.

Billie Rae Wiley Tradewell to Delta Bank, lot 23 North Taconey Subdivision.

Cheryl Harrigill Blanton to Delta Bank, lot 70 Smith Addition.

Nicholas P. Peterman to United Mississippi Bank, lot 5 of the division of lot 1 of the Helen Burley Tract.