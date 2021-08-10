April 29, 1953 – Aug. 8, 2021

Services for Katherine Harper, 68, of Bude who died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Bude will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Bude with Pastor Tyson Windom and Bro. Rodney Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at Saint James Cemetery in Jefferson County under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9:30 until service time at First Baptist Church of Bude.

Mrs. Harper was born April 29, 1953, in Adams County, the daughter of Simpson Hawley and Evelyn Wallace Hawley.

She loved life, enjoyed people and loved her church, Pastor and Church family. She loved her children, brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed fishing, working on puzzles, cooking for friends and family, working in the garden and all children. “Don’t cry over me because I am in Paradise. Tell all my little people I will be waiting for them.”

Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her parents; special friend George Barre; brother Bruce Hawley; sister-in-law, Pam Hawley; double first cousins, Jimmy Hawley and Larry Hawley.

Survivors include her children, Renea Sester and husband Tom of Ontario, NY, Leann Smith of Florida, Clay Smith and wife Melissa of Pearl, MS, Shawnda Jackson and husband Eddie of Franklin County, and Ashley Harper and husband Daniel of Pike County; brothers Charles Hawley of Florida, James Hawley of Jefferson County, Randy Hawley and wife Beth of Jefferson County, Henry Hawley of Jefferson County; sister Paulette Wallace and husband Ray of Lincoln County; sister in law Tina Hawley of Franklin County; double first cousins Tommy Hawley and wife Alice of Franklin County, Mary Smith and husband Ellis of Franklin County, Johnny Hawley of Jefferson County, and Millie Thornton and husband Mark of Franklin County; 20 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special friends Barbara and Brenda; and special neighbor, Judy.

Pallbearers will be Jake Hawley, Randy Hawley, Casey Hammack, Todd Westbrook, Randy Priest, Timmy Shelton, Corey Jackson, and Bro. Tyson Windom.

Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of one’s choice.

