McLeod-David

Published 8:10 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Sidney Kae McLeod and Andrew Joseph David plan to marry Dec. 18 at St. Mary in Natchez.

Mr. and Mrs. Danny McLeod of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Sidney Kae McLeod, to Andrew Joseph David, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry David of Natchez.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez. She attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford and received her bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University in Lorman.

She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in the master of arts in teaching program at Alcorn State University.

She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne McLeod of Natchez.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Cathedral School in Natchez. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Mississippi in Oxford and his master of arts in occupational therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. 

He is an occupational therapist with Key Rehab in Natchez.

He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Sturdivant of Natchez and Mr. Jerry David and the late Barbara David of Vidalia, Louisiana.

The wedding will be Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez with a reception at Magnolia Hall.

Formal invitations will be sent.

