Morgantown School dismissing students early due to power outage

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District officials said Morgantown Middle School Students would be dismissed from school early Tuesday due to a power outage in the area.

The outage impacted approximately 2,000 utility customers on U.S. 61, said Tim Runnels, a spokesperson for Entergy.

“Due to a power outage in the Morgantown area, we will have to dismiss Morgantown Middle School at 12:30 p.m. today,” said Ernest “Tony” Fields, public engagement coordinator for Natchez Adams School District in an email Tuesday morning.

“Busses will run for student transportation. If you have to pick up your child, please follow the normal car rider procedures. This is for Morgantown students only. We do apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your understanding.”

Runnels said the outage was part of planned maintenance in the area along U.S. 61 South. Runnels said Entergy anticipates the power being restored by Tuesday afternoon.

Typically, with planned outages, Entergy uses an automatic dialing system to alert customers before the outage. However, Runnels said the system did not notify some customers about the outage Tuesday for unknown reasons.

“I’ve been answering calls about it all morning,” he said. “The message was put in the system right but for some reason it didn’t get out to everyone. We’re looking into it now.”

Runnels said Entergy is making “quite an investment” valued around $215,000 to improve service for customers in the Morgantown area.

Entergy anticipates work to continue until Aug. 19, during which time more outages are possible. Approximately 20 customers are expected to lose power temporarily Wednesday and Thursday between El Potro and Assumption Catholic Church, on U.S. 61, he said. Next week, Entergy anticipates another outage impacting approximately 20 customers on Brookfield Drive, he said.

“These outages are minimal compared to what we saw today,” Runnels said.