Cathedral throws no-hitter by committee in win over WCCA

WOODVILLE — Marlie Hargon, Olivia Navarro and Emery Cate Lewis combined to pitcher a no-hitter as the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave defeated the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams 9-0 in a four-inning game last Tuesday night.

Hargon was the winning pitcher after going the first two inning. She struck out two batters and walked just one batter. Navarro came on and struck out the side in the bottom of the third inning. Lewis pitched the bottom of the fourth and struck out one.

“I was real pleased with our pitching. Marlie pitched two good innings. Olivia and E.C. pitched one inning each,” Cathedral head coach Craig Beesley said.

The Lady Green Wave scored one run in the top of the first inning before putting the game away with three runs in the top of the second inning and five runs in the top of the third. They had just four base hits as a team, but took advantage of several base on balls.

“We took advantage of some walks. We got hits when we got runners on base and that’s how we scored most of our nine runs,” Beesley said.

Hargon helped her own cause by going 1-for-2 with two runners batted in. Kinslee Young continued her impressive season at the plate by going 1-for-1 with a triple and one RBI. Liza Gregg was 1-for-1 with one RBI and Lily Crum was 1-for-1.

Cathedral (6-2) played host to Centreville Academy Thursday afternoon and looked to extend its five-game winning streak.

Cathedral 15, Tensas Academy 0 (Mon.)

NATCHEZ — Tensas Academy had no answer for Cathedral High School’s Lily Crum on the mound and at the plate as the Lady Green Wave defeated the Lady Chiefs 15-0 in just three innings last Monday afternoon.

Crum went all three innings and threw a no-hitter. Even though she walked three batters, she struck out six batters and was aided by a defense that did not commit a single error. She helped her own cause by going 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

“Our pitchers are settling in right now. They’re throwing a lot of strikes,” Beesley said.

As a team, Cathedral had 10 base hits and the Lady Green Wave advantage of four errors. Kinslee Young went 2-for-2 with a double, Lauren Dunbar was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Hannah Murray was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Lady Green Wave started strong with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added three runs in the bottom of the second inning and run-ruled Tensas Academy by bringing in eight runs in the bottom of the third.

“I thought we had some good at-bats,” Beesley said. “Kinslee and Lauren are really swinging the bats well right now.”