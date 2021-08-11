Delta Fuel moving headquarters to downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ — Delta Fuel Company announced Wednesday that it is relocating its corporate headquarters to downtown Natchez.

A formal announcement was made Wednesday at the Natchez Convention Center with representatives of Natchez Inc., Natchez NOW, the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce as well as state, county and city officials.

Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director John Rounsaville said Delta Fuel is locating its corporate headquarters at 521 Main Street, with future plans to expand to the former Callon Petroleum building.

Delta Fuel will continue its commitment to growing its business in the Adams County and Concordia Parish Region with their investment of $2.75 million and creation of 54 new jobs, said the industry’s president Adam Vegas during the announcement Wednesday.

Delta Fuel is a licensed distributor of propane, gas, diesel, and lubricants for a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy and residential and serves 26 states throughout the U.S. as well as the Mississippi and Louisiana markets.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement that said, “Natchez is an ideal location for Delta Fuel’s corporate headquarters, providing quick access to the markets the company serves, as well as access to a talented pipeline of dedicated workers. I am proud to welcome Delta Fuel as the newest business partner to our great state and have no doubt the company’s new employees in Adams County will work hard to continue its legacy of success.”

Rounsaville said MDA is providing assistance for building improvements.

MDA also has certified Delta Fuel through the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The City of Natchez and Adams County are also assisting with property tax exemptions to help secure their project.

“Mississippians are some of the best workers in the nation, and companies like Delta Fuel continually cite our workforce as a top reason for locating or expanding in our state. MDA thanks the team at Delta Fuel for choosing to locate its corporate headquarters and more than 50 new jobs in Natchez, while simultaneously bringing new life to an existing downtown facility. We thank our partners at Natchez, Inc., and the City of Natchez and Adams County for their hard work in bringing this project full circle,” Rounsaville said.

Vegas expressed the company’s enthusiasm for moving to downtown Natchez.

“The recent purchase of two historical buildings and improvements show our commitment to the growth and betterment of this community. We are excited about playing a role in the continued growth of Natchez. We will continue to provide the same superior level of customer service to our customers that we have for over 50 years,” he said.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he is also excited to welcome another new industry to the city while boasting of a record number of new jobs created in a year.

“We are so excited that yet another major employer has chosen to move its headquarters to Natchez,” Gibson said. “For many years, Delta Fuel has been a respected leader in our nation’s energy industry, and to have them as a new Natchez Partner is a dream come true.”

Chandler Russ, Executive Director of Natchez Inc., said the industry’s location here was a competitive process and thanked company officials for choosing the area to grow their business.

“We couldn’t be happier to see Delta Fuel continue to grow in our region by locating their headquarters in downtown Natchez. This was a competitive process where the company looked at multiple options across multiple states, and we are thankful for all of our partners’ assistance in this win and of the faith Delta Fuel is placing in our region, as well as the investment and new jobs to our area. A remarkable company, with remarkable people, employing people with high-paying jobs. They are another anchor tenant, and the success of the region is phenomenal,” he said.

More information about Delta Fuel can be found at their website, www.deltafuel.com.