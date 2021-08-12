Annie Lee Sylvester

Published 7:45 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

VICKSBURG — Services for Annie Lee Sylvester, 69, of Vicksburg who died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Shady Lawn Place in Vicksburg, will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at First Colored M Baptist Church in Tallulah, La., with Reverend Gerald J Williams officiating.  Burial will follow at the Cader Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg, under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

