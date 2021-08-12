Crime reports: August 13, 2021
Published 7:37 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Jecori Lamont Brown, 29, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
Loose livestock on North Palestine Road.
Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Arlington Avenue.
Intelligence report on Smith Street.
Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.
Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on George F. West Boulevard.
Road hazard on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Trespassing on Itasca Drive.
Malicious mischief on Passbach Street.
Accident on North Pearl Street.
Accident on Merrill Street.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Missing person on Marquette Avenue.
Traffic stop on Winston Hill Street.
Reports — Monday
Abandoned vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Malicious mischief on Creek Bend Road.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Harassment on North Commerce Street.
Accident on Wood Avenue.
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Temah Street.
Suspicious activity on Eastbrook Road.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Kemon Dewayne Lewis, 21, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, La., on charge of cyberstalking. Held on $50,000 bond.
Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of attempted robbery. Held on $1,500 bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Nicholas Tyriek Crockett, 19, 22 Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana 30 grams or less. Released on $500.00 bond.
Janiece Netterville, 36, 862 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violation. Released on $20,000 bond.
Sherman Dewayne Netterville, 39, 862 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of manufacture marijuana. Released on $20,000 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Larry Joe Presley, 48, 18 Hedges Plantation Road, Woodville, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and sexual battery. Released on $100,000 bond.
James Thompson, 63, 102 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of neglect of vulnerable person. Released on $25,000 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Threats on Windy Hill Road.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on Carthage Point Road.
Two intelligence reports on Lower Woodville Road.
Intelligence report on Airport Road.
Harassment on West Wilderness Road.
Intelligence report on Ruby Lane.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Accident on North Palestine Road.
Traffic stop at Regions Bank.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop at Zippy’s.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.
Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.
Traffic stop on Minor Street.
Harassment on State Street.
Reports — Monday
Intelligence report on Rand Road.
Intelligence report on Primrose Lane.
Shots fired on Duck Pond Road.
Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Duck Pond Road.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Prowler on Pinemount Road.
Shots fired on North Palestine Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Mary Sturdivant, 36, 193 Abraham Lane, Ferriday, on charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Arrests — Wednesday
Andrew B. Briggs, 23, 1222 Apple Street, Vidalia,
Daneylle Neal, 28, 115 Plum Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse battery.
Leslie Davis, 2035 Eleamer Street, Vidalia, on warrant for Adams County.
Garrett E. Martin, 20, 105 S Magnolia, Vidalia, on charges of pornography involving juveniles under 13 on nine counts.
Reports — Thursday
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Miscellaneous call on Circle Drive
Reports — Wednesday
Disturbance on Louisiana 131
Disturbance on Airport Road
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Unwanted person on Louisiana 3196
Medical call on Margaret Circle
Disturbance on Skipper Drive
Medical call on Collins Road
Auto accident on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Magnolia Street
Medical call on Ralphs Road
Fire on Levee Road
Nuisance animals on East Cottondale Court
Medical call on Deacon Wailes Road
Miscellaneous call on Shady Lane
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Stuart Drive
Medical call on 10th Street
Miscellaneous call on Levee heights road
Theft on US 84
Loose puppy on Levee
Medical call on Louisiana 909
Medical emergency on US 84
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on Skipper Drive
Unwanted person on US 84
Medical emergency on Love Street
Unwanted person on Pecan Street
Disturbance on Orange Street
Juvenile problem on Carter Street
Medical call on Ferriday Place
Medical call on Cedar Street
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Washington Heights Road
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Medical call on Martin Luther King Boulevard
Unwanted person on US 84
Disturbance on Vail Acres Road
Medical call on Levens Addition Road
Theft on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Front Street
Alarms on Stone Street
Disturbance on Nichols Road
Miscellaneous call on Skipper Drive
Medical call on Fillmore Burley Road
Suspicious person on US 84
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Loomis Lane
Medical call on Brown Alley
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Theft on US 65
Medical call on Luttrel Road
Disturbance on Ferguson Road
Disturbance on US 84
Auto accident on Airport Road
Disturbance in Catahoula
Alarms on US 84
Medical call on Kyle Road
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Kyle Road