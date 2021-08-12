Crime reports: August 13, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Jecori Lamont Brown, 29, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Loose livestock on North Palestine Road.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Arlington Avenue.

Intelligence report on Smith Street.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on George F. West Boulevard.

Road hazard on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Itasca Drive.

Malicious mischief on Passbach Street.

Accident on North Pearl Street.

Accident on Merrill Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Missing person on Marquette Avenue.

Traffic stop on Winston Hill Street.

Reports — Monday

Abandoned vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Creek Bend Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on North Commerce Street.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Temah Street.

Suspicious activity on Eastbrook Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kemon Dewayne Lewis, 21, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, La., on charge of cyberstalking. Held on $50,000 bond.

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of attempted robbery. Held on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Nicholas Tyriek Crockett, 19, 22 Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana 30 grams or less. Released on $500.00 bond.

Janiece Netterville, 36, 862 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violation. Released on $20,000 bond.

Sherman Dewayne Netterville, 39, 862 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of manufacture marijuana. Released on $20,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Larry Joe Presley, 48, 18 Hedges Plantation Road, Woodville, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and sexual battery. Released on $100,000 bond.

James Thompson, 63, 102 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of neglect of vulnerable person. Released on $25,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on Windy Hill Road.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Carthage Point Road.

Two intelligence reports on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Airport Road.

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Ruby Lane.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop at Regions Bank.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop at Zippy’s.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Rand Road.

Intelligence report on Primrose Lane.

Shots fired on Duck Pond Road.

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Duck Pond Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Prowler on Pinemount Road.

Shots fired on North Palestine Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Mary Sturdivant, 36, 193 Abraham Lane, Ferriday, on charges of burglary of a vehicle.

Arrests — Wednesday

Andrew B. Briggs, 23, 1222 Apple Street, Vidalia,

Daneylle Neal, 28, 115 Plum Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse battery.

Leslie Davis, 2035 Eleamer Street, Vidalia, on warrant for Adams County.

Garrett E. Martin, 20, 105 S Magnolia, Vidalia, on charges of pornography involving juveniles under 13 on nine counts.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Circle Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Airport Road

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Unwanted person on Louisiana 3196

Medical call on Margaret Circle

Disturbance on Skipper Drive

Medical call on Collins Road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Fire on Levee Road

Nuisance animals on East Cottondale Court

Medical call on Deacon Wailes Road

Miscellaneous call on Shady Lane

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Stuart Drive

Medical call on 10th Street

Miscellaneous call on Levee heights road

Theft on US 84

Loose puppy on Levee

Medical call on Louisiana 909

Medical emergency on US 84

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Skipper Drive

Unwanted person on US 84

Medical emergency on Love Street

Unwanted person on Pecan Street

Disturbance on Orange Street

Juvenile problem on Carter Street

Medical call on Ferriday Place

Medical call on Cedar Street

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Washington Heights Road

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Medical call on Martin Luther King Boulevard

Unwanted person on US 84

Disturbance on Vail Acres Road

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Theft on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Front Street

Alarms on Stone Street

Disturbance on Nichols Road

Miscellaneous call on Skipper Drive

Medical call on Fillmore Burley Road

Suspicious person on US 84

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Brown Alley

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Theft on US 65

Medical call on Luttrel Road

Disturbance on Ferguson Road

Disturbance on US 84

Auto accident on Airport Road

Disturbance in Catahoula

Alarms on US 84

Medical call on Kyle Road

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Kyle Road