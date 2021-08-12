May 12, 1997 – Aug. 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial service for Jon’Keydra Ariel Nychelle Knight, 24, of Natchez, who died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Sparta, WI will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at The Natchez Bluff (Southern Oak Trees). Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Jon’Keydra was born May 12, 1997, the daughter of Stacey N. Washington and John “Bop” Knight, Sr.

Jon’Keydra leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Stacey Washington; her father, John Knight, Sr.; grandmother, Addie Knight; four sisters, De’Necia Phipps, Jon’Kerria Knight, Johnette Knight and Ashonti Washington; four brothers, John Knight, Jr., Ja’Kwon Knight, Jordan Knight, and Jaylon Brown; one nephew, Prince Royale Felton; seven aunts; four uncles and a host of other family members and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.