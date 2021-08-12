June 6, 1937 – Aug. 11, 2021

Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Corban will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Siloam Baptist Church in Meadville, at 11 a.m., with a burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Leon Wallace and Rev. Marvin Howard will be officiating the service, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Corban, 84, of Meadville, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Aston Court Retirement Community in McComb. He was born on June 6, 1937, in the Freewoods community in Franklin County, to Mr. Frank O. Corban and Mrs. Maude Bedford Corban.

He worked for Johns-Manville in Natchez; Diamond International Paper Company in Natchez; and Herring Gas Company in Meadville. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. He was also a Mason, serving 50 plus years at Ben Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 11 in Meadville.

In his younger years, he played football and baseball for Meadville High. He was one of the youngest members to be asked to play on the Men’s Pine Knot Baseball Team that traveled throughout Mississippi in the 1950s. After becoming a father, he enjoyed playing baseball with his sons and coaching them through the years. Later in life he spent many hours studying local history and family genealogy. He was an avid arrowhead hunter and loved showing his collection to his family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and fellowship with his church family.

Preceding him in death were his father and stepmother, Frank and Ellouise Corban; mother, Maude Bedford Lusk; wife, Beverly Jordan Corban; and son, Sherrill Corban.

He is survived by one son, Steve Corban and wife, Erin of Bogue Chitto; grandchildren, Michael Corban and wife, Ashley of Meadville, Caleigh Russell and husband, Nathan of Monticello, Madilyn Rollinson and Joy Rollinson both of Bogue Chitto; great granddaughter, Presleigh Russell of Monticello; one sister, Janice Wallace and husband Leigh of Florence, two brothers, Shelton Freeman and wife Pat of Ocean Springs, Alex Corban of Ocean Springs; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Troy Jordan, Quinn Jordan, Gene Bishop, Justin Bishop, Steve Oglesby, Rickey Hill and Chuck Freeman.

The family request memorials be made in his name to: Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 8031 Highway 98 East, Meadville, 39653.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.