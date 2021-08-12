What seems a little thing makes a BIG impact

There is something to be said about businesses that give back to their community and people who help local athletic teams. One of the best things a person or company can do is invest in youth, education and athletics.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Owner Kevin Preston deserves a big round of applause for his donation of shoes, shirts, bags and a volleyball clinic to Natchez High School. His daughter and her teammates also deserve applause for their efforts to coach the bulldogs in a hot gym.

From an outside perspective, the donation of shoes, volleyballs and t-shirts is a simple gift. However, time is a huge item the Preston family donated.

His daughter plays at a high school in Kentucky called St. Henry District High School, and some volunteers from the school came to Natchez to coach.

Her crusader teammates and coaches gave their own time to teach new volleyball players in a region where volleyball is starting to take root. The girls from St. Henry and Natchez laughed and had fun during the volleyball clinic.

Knowledge is probably the greatest gift given on Monday to the Natchez team.

Beginning a new sport or hobby can be a daunting task, especially if you do not have a resource of knowledge to depend on. The volleyball education those coaches and players gave to the bulldogs is valuable.

Here is a challenge for this community. Think of a way you can give back this week. It could be your time, items, knowledge, or perhaps something more.

Go out, give back and make the world a better place.