Coroner confirms three COVID deaths in Natchez this week

NATCHEZ — At least three more people died with COVID-19 this week in Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said Thursday.

The youngest of the victims was a 41-year-old man, who died Thursday, he said. Another 81-year-old woman also died with the virus on Thursday and a 79-year-old man died with the virus on Tuesday.

Lee said he did not know the victims’ vaccination status.

Nearly 10 people have died with the virus in the past five weeks, he said, adding COVID-19 seems to be on track to claiming more lives during the Delta wave than any prior.

Just last week, a 28-year-old woman from Ferriday also succumbed to the virus who had other underlying health issues and was not vaccinated.

“The handwriting is on the wall,” Lee said. “Not everyone can see it now but they will soon.”