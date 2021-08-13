Sept. 2, 1942 – Aug. 7, 2021

Linda Faye Jordan Helmes was born September 2, 1942, in West Monroe, La. Linda passed into a new beginning on Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her transition.

Linda was a loving wife to her surviving spouse James Helmes Sr. of Vidalia, La., for 60 years. She was also a loving mother and is survived by two daughters, Dr. Joseann Helmes DeWitt (Dr. Bill Ferguson) of Youngsville, La., and Jalin Huff (Joel Deviney) of Ponchatoula, La.; three sons James Helmes, Jr., John Ronald Helmes, both of Vidalia, LA and Jordan Richard Helmes (Jessie Pewitt Helmes) of Tempe, AZ.

Linda was especially doting and had great love for her grandchildren Justin and Daisy DeWitt, Gage and Conner DeWitt, Amanda and Kresten Brown, Samantha and Dr. Tim Banks, Ryan Helmes, Joshua Helmes, Jordan Helmes, Tristan Helmes and Kenzlie Helmes, and her great-grandchildren Ainslie DeWitt, Finn DeWitt, Raelyn DeWitt, Luycas DeWitt, Joseph Banks and Philip Banks. She also leaves behind her beloved cocker spaniels, Zadie and Zach.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her, Big Mama, and her beloved brother-in-law Joseph Miller and beloved mother-in-law Antoinette DeSantis.

Linda graduated from nursing school in 1988 and loved her practice as a Registered Nurse in the Labor and Delivery unit at Natchez Regional Medical Center until she retired. Her patients, colleagues, and physicians always recognized Linda’s caring heart and compassion for her patients.

Linda enjoyed her family and hosting the family gatherings above all else. Her other passions included her pets, decorating and traveling. Her last travel experience was recently spending the summer in Europe, and she stated it was “a trip of a lifetime”.

The family wishes to express their eternal gratitude to Dr. Andrew Fushon, Terrie Thompkins, NP, Dr. William Varnado, Dr. Suchit Patel, and Dr. Lacey Adkins, all of Our Lady of the Lake Mary B. Perkins Cancer Center, for their incredible care and compassion during Linda’s illness and treatment. We will never forget the care you gave to her.

Dr. Kenneth Stubbs was Linda’s primary physician for many, many years, and we express our gratitude to him, as she always felt safe in his care. Dr. Stubbs’ compassion and concern was always evident. Upon her passing, Dr. Stubbs wrote to the family “She will remain a great reminder to me of what a nurse and servant for God’s people should be”.

Thanks to Hospice of Acadiana their services that allowed Linda to remain at home and pass peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

Additional gratitude goes to Sally Gautreaux for opening her home to us for months so that we could be close to the cancer treatment center in Baton Rouge. Sally is a true exemplar of a Christian and Linda was overwhelmed with her generosity. Thank you also to Jana Gautreaux for all the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your prayers with mom and her subsequent acknowledgement of peace offers incredible comfort to us all and it will never be forgotten.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that everyone remember our beloved Linda with love, and if so moved, to honor her with donations to Concordia PAWS, an animal rescue organization. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 671, Ferriday, LA 71334. Please indicate in memory of Linda Helmes. Cards may be sent to 119 Miranda Drive, Vidalia, LA 71373 or 128 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville, LA 70592.

Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Linda Helmes by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com

Mrs. Linda Helmes and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.