April 14, 1929 – Aug. 13, 2021

FAYETTE — Private graveside services for Minnie Anne Allen Darsey, 92, who died in Meridian, on Friday, August 13, 2021, will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Fayette Cemetery in Fayette, with Brother Baryant Reed of Fayette United Methodist Church officiating. Services will be under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Mrs. Darsey was born April 14, 1929, to Robert James Allen and Ollie Mae Smith Allen in Fayette. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1946 and attended University of Mississippi and Memphis State. In 1951 she married William Sidney Darsey Sr. She was employed by Jefferson County Bank for many years. She retired to work in their stores, Hirsch’s and Darsey Hardware. She was a member of Fayette United Methodist Church, Sunday School teacher, Pianist and organist for many years.

Her husband preceded her in death after 63 years of marriage. She is survived by two sons: William Sidney Darsey Jr. (Melody) and Dr. Kent Allen Darsey; three grandsons; Dr. Damon Allen Darsey (Mary Ann), Dr. William Sidney Darsey III (Lauren) and Reed Cochran Darsey (Rhea); eight great-grandchildren; Allen Pillow Darsey, Robert Moss Darsey, Sidney Caroline Darsey, Edward Locke Darsey, Helen Neville Darsey, Emily Durden Darsey, William Finley Darsey, William Sidney Darsey IV.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fayette Cemetery, P.O. Box 424, Fayette, MS, 39069 or the charity of your choice.