Rebels see growth in jamboree, coach says

AMITE, La. — Adams County Christian School’s varsity football team went up against Parklane Academy last Thursday afternoon at the Oak Forest Academy Jamboree and Rebels head coach David King said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I thought we played okay. I thought we were physical. Made great strides from last week,” King said. “We went tit for tat with Parklane. We improved on some areas like blocking and tackling. I thought my assistants did a good job preparing them during the week.”

Unlike in previous years, there were no scores available for this year’s jamboree games and King said that’s because of a new rule enforced by the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools.

King said the one thing that may take a while for ACCS to catch up on is conditioning.

“Our conditioning is behind because we don’t have as many players and it’s absolutely dangerous,” King said. “As a younger coach, I probably pushed them too much. Our conditioning is going to be behind, but I accept that over one of my kids getting hurt.”

King said that there weren’t one or two players who stood out for the Rebels. Instead, he thought everybody played well.

“We’ve got 25 players right now and all 25 improved from the week before, so that’s a good sign. We like to play everybody on our team. I harked on that,” king said. “Some of our younger guys stepped up. Which is good with conditioning and injuries.”

King added that if his team can stay healthy, six or seven wins is “a real strong possibility this year” as well as making the playoffs.

ACCS’s junior high team took on Escambia Christian’s junior varsity team at the Oak Forest Jamboree. King said the Rebels’ junior high team is “outstanding.”

“I’m real excited about the future of our junior high team,” King said.

ACCS plays host to Brookhaven Academy on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. for its season- and home-opener.