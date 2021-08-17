Courthouse records: August 18, 2021

Adams County

Aug. 6-12

Civil suits:

Estate of Gregory Ben Skidmore.

Estate of Louis Thomas Sr.

Estate of Wade W. Craig.

DHS — Terry Slade.

Estate of Sharon Arine Lewis Holloway.

Ronald Fitzgerald II v. Melvin Brown et al.

Zellen Smith v. Jessie Banks Jr.

Divorces:

Donald Williams and Crystal Williams. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Tracey Duane Whitehead, 53, Natchez to Cynthia Lynn Whitehead (Gunter), 58, Natchez.

Clayton Brooks Humphreys, 39, Natchez to Billie Marie Haley (Warren), 45, Natchez.

Roger Earl Williams Sr., 66, Natchez to Yolande Eveline Seals, 49, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 5-11

Reve Ventures, LLC to John R. Rollins Jr. and Cynthia A. Rollins, lot 5 of the Davis Lots.

Doris Floyd Lee to Imogene Cockerham, lot 248 Montebello Subdivision.

Robert P. Cauthen and Janet P. Cauthen to Joseph Corwin Smith, lot 10 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Phillip R. Smith and Theresia Ward-Smith to Charles Michael Lazarus II, land starting at the Northwest corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Margaret H. Shirley (now Smith) and James Smith to Jacqueline Campbell, lot 18 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Joan Turner Ford to Jessica Green, lot 14 St. Joseph’s Society for Colored Mississions Subdivision.

Jewel Irine Causey to Elizabeth Greek Weeks and Chester Greer, land beginning at a point on Main Street.

Debra Turner Family Trust by Henry Williams, Trustee to Mattie Wilson Hutchins, lot 54 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Gary L. McCall and Marie S. McCall to Jelynn Lewis Aycock and Anthony Aycock, land beginning at the northwest corner of lot 28 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Anthony Aycock and Jelynn L. Aycock to Darren E. Cowart and Virginia A. Cowart, lot 10 Greenfield Subdivision.

Brenda M. Evans n/k/a Brenda M. Palmer to Nicholas Allen Kennedy and Meighan Kennedy, lot 39 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Jan P. Estes and Connie T. Estes to Blane Carl Miley and Brant Austin Smiley, lot 13-A Sandy Creek Estates.

Mortgages:

Aug. 5-11

John R. Rollins Jr. and Cynthia A. Rollins to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 5 of the Davis Lots.

Joseph Corwin Smith to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 10 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Charles Michael Lazarus II to United Mississippi Bank, Woodville Branch, land starting at the Northwest corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Jacqueline Campbell to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 18 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Matthew Ryan Freeman and Jheri Dupre Freeman to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 40 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Katie I. Brown to United Mississippi Bank, lot 20 Crown Court Subdivision, Second Development.

J. Allen Pettis to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Tract 6, 8.19 acre tract, portion of lot 7 Woodlands Plantation.

Elizabeth Greer Weeks and Chester Greer to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at a point on Main Street.

Mattie Wilson Hutchins to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 54 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Andrell Hardy and Neifa Hardy to United Mississippi Bank, land from the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Jelynn Lewis Aycock and Anthony Aycock to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land beginning at the northwest corner of lot 28 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Darren E. Cowart and Virginia A. Cowart to GMFS, LLC, lot 10 Greenfield Subdivision.

Nicholas Allen Kennedy and Meighan Kennedy to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 39 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 12

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Trinnitia Hobdy.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Josalyn Sanders.

Midland Credit v. Carla Christmas.

Virginia Jones v. Nicole Foster.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Lori Snyder.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Theresa Ward.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tiffany Hauer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jamie Bertelsen.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Sarah Johnson.

Aaron’s v. Nikki Jenkins.

David Hall v. Jerome Gadmoore.

Tremaine Perry v. Lukisha Johnson.

Doris Hargrave v. Kaya Allen.

JoAnn Harmon v. Brittany Anders.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Artis Leake.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Krystal Morgan.

Dianne Holmes v. Savannah B. Hammer.

Brand & Sanford v. Celestrial Hughes.

Audrey Harris v. Lee Williams.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 6-12

Civil suits:

Barbara White v. SELC Transport, LLC.

Barbara White v. Christopher Gibson.

Barbara White v. Lancer Insurance Company.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper v. Jerry Foster.

Ike Washington v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Succession of Donna Renee Clark.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. High Roller Rental, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. William C. Penn.

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Daivd Myers.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Marcus Larod Davis, 37, Ferriday to Vanessa Ann Thompson, 39, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Mason Wayne Ozburn to Sabra Michelle Hester, lot 12, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

James Delton Moak to Sharen Lee, lot 14 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites.

Delta Bank to Home Improvement Guaranteed, Inc., lot 27D Jamar W. Adcock Subdivision.

Raymond Cambell to Ashley Danielle Atkins, lot 11, Block No. 2 Corbett Addition.

Ronald Gene Baxter Jr. to L Maries Inc., lots 1 and 2 Sycamore Plantation Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Sabra Michelle Hester to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 12, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Annie Laura King to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 3 Jamar Adcock Subdivision.