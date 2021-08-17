May 7, 1957– Aug. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial visitation services for Debra Lynn Ellis, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Debra was born on May 7, 1957, in Houston, TX, to Eddie and Linda Ellis. She was a local nurse for more than 20 years. She loved teaching her students and being in nature, a mother, and “MeMe” to children and grands.

He was preceded in death by her father; and late husband, Kim Neal.

Ms. Debra leaves to cherish her memory her mother; two daughters, Sarah Rebold and April Rebold with fiancé, Marlon Jones; three sons: Jace Rebold, Jared Rebold, and Jade (Cassie) Neal; ten grandchildren: Gaven, Hannah, Haylee, Jake, Cole, Jaxton, Isiah, Shaylin, Jhett and Jhy; two sisters, Diane (David) Baroni and three nephews Billy, Ryan, and Lane and Lisa (Rick) and one nephew, Lee; and a host of many friends and relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.