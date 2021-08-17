May 5, 1991 – Aug. 9, 2021

Jesus David Lara, a beloved husband, father, son, and brother passed away on Aug. 9 after suffering a work-related accident.

Jesus was kindhearted and sweet. He gave so much love and was loved by many. He worked hard long hours as a welder in industrial construction so that he could provide for his family all they needed. He was a family man. He always offered help when someone needed it even before that person asked for help. He was a friend to all and if you ever heard his funny laugh that is something you could never forget. He was a true hero to his family, a provider and would like to be remembered like that. As he ascends into the heavens, he will reunite with his first son who was still born Angel. His family will hold a small funeral by invitation only. If you feel like you should be invited, contact the family promptly. We love you Jesus. Spread your wings and fly.

Mr. Lara is preceded in death by his son, Angel Lara.

Survivors include his wife, Dasi Lara; his parents, Martin Lara and Evelia Lara; siblings, Geovani Lara, Monserrat Ledezma, and Jessica Lara; children, Salvador Feregrino, Evellyne Lara, Marelyn Lara, Caroline Lara.

Pallbearers will be Alvaro Casares, Geovani Lara, Larry Johnson, Adrian Ramos, Luis Ramos, Edwin del Castillo.

Any contributions can be sent to the border angels. From our fellow friends and family, thank you very much. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.