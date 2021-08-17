Natchez Adams school board considering policy to require vaccination of employees

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams school board members may soon require all school district employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday adopted a proposal saying it is their intention to develop a district policy mandating that all employees be vaccinated.

Board Member Phillip West made the motion that the board adopt this proposal and it passed unanimously.

Attorney Bruce Kuehnle said the proposal allows the board to move forward with developing a policy dealing with the mandatory vaccination of school district employees.

Once the policy is developed, it would later be presented to the board for further discussion and possible approval, he said.

The board, “will meet with those who decline or refuse vaccination to determine what consequences they would incur, if any.” West said, adding, “We will notify all employees of this particular policy change that we’re undertaking.”

West said the board will be “looking into the details” of the policy. He did not offer a specific timeline for the policy to be developed but said, “It will be as soon as possible.”