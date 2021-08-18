Oct. 31, 1965 – Aug. 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Ernest Wayne Strickland, 55, of Natchez, who died on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church Parking Lot at 14 Sedgefield Road, Natchez, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Son’s Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. No Visitation will be held.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.