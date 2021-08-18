Rams’ energy sky high for rivalry game with Prentiss Christian

WOODVILLE — Two teams that were district opponents in 2019 and 2020 will now face off in the season opener as the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams play host to the Prentiss Christian School Saints Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.

WCCA and Prentiss Christian were opponents in MAIS 8-Man District 2-1A the last two seasons and the Rams had their way with the Saints in both meetings — 56-0 last year and 48-6 in 2019. Now the Saints are in 8-Man Class 2A while the Rams are still in Class 1A and in a new district — District 3-1A.

However, regardless of what part of the season these two teams meet, Rams head coach Randy Holloway says this to him is a rivalry game.

“That’s my old team. I coached there for 15 years. They’re always fired up and ready to play against me and my team. We’re looking to come out on top,” Holloway said. “The energy will be high. Usually in the season opener, you’ll be injury-free and you have all your players. After four weeks of preseason practice and six weeks of weightlifting, the energy is sky high. They’re ready to play.”

Holloway said that practice has gone well so far this week in preparation for the Saints. He said the main thing the Rams have been working on is getting out on the edges and playing a fast game.

“We’re ready to hit somebody other than ourselves. We’ve been hitting each other all week. We’re ready to hit someone else,” Holloway said.

WCCA played two one-quarter games last week at the Ben’s Ford Jamboree in Bogalusa, La., and defeated both Prentiss Christian and host Ben’s Ford Christian School. Holloway said it was a good way to scout the Saints to get ready for Friday night’s contest.

“They have a lot of numbers. They were physical. It’s going to be a good game Friday night in Woodville, Mississippi,” Holloway said. “They were big and physical. A strong team.”

Holloway said that the Rams will have to utilize their speed on the perimeter, limit their turnovers and mistakes, and cash in on any mistakes that Prentiss Christians makes for them to come out victorious over the Saints.

As for what the turnout is expected to be at WCCA, Holloway said, “We expect a good crowd. It’s a rivalry game. It’s the first game of the season. People expect to see some good football.”