Sept. 19, 1945 – Aug. 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Alberta Murray Easton, 75, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 10, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Second Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Scott Jr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Alberta was born on Sept. 19, 1945, in Adams County, to Aaron Murray and Gertrude Redmon. She was a member of the Good Samaritan Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Murray, Gertrude Redmon; Irene Jackson, husband Dan Jackson, Millie Washington husband Terry Washington, James Murray, and Aaron Murray Jr.

Alberta leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted daughter Christine Easton-Walls (Bruce); three grandchildren Krystan Easton,

Raven Walls, and Storm Walls; five great grandchildren Cali Anderson, Tristen Mathews, Storm Walls Jr, Raiden Walls and Reah Matthews; siblings Williest / Nancy Murray of Baltimore, MD, Inez Foster (late Robert Foster), Rosetta Murray, Mary Daisy Murray of Natchez, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

