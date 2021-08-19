March 2, 1960 – Aug. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Audrey Kathleen Bernard Hall was born in Natchez, on March 2, 1960 to Herman Bernard Sr. and Ruby Lee (Stampley) Bibbins. She departed this earthly life on, August 15, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving devoting husband, Calvin Cornell Hall; one son, Eugene Bernard, Sr; three daughters, LaRhonda (Troy) Johnson, Tiffany Bernard, Falisha Bernard Johnson; six sisters, Angela (Timothy) Bernard, Connie (Donald) Ellis Good Nellie Colenburg, Mary (Theo) Colenburg Griffin, Teranisee LaShay Johnson, and Lovie Martin, all of Natchez, Mississippi; four brothers, Melvin Bernard of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dr. Dwight Bernard of Miami, Florida, Tyran Johnson of Natchez, and Trevor Brooks of Jackson; two uncles, Frederick (Sophia) Bernard of Natchez, and James (Lillia) Stampley of Las Vegas, Nevada; one aunt, Connie White of Natchez, Mississippi, nine grandchildren, LaDarrius Bernard, Darris Bernard, Audreyanna Glenn, Audrey Breanna Bernard, La Qunta May, Eugene Bernard, Jr., LuGene May, Lakeri Bernard, and Shaneira Bernard; six great-grandchildren, Ly’Anna Anderson, Chloe Starks,m Princeton Glenn, Henry Johnson, IV, Tarran Ivory, Jr., Tre’Jure Kaye Moore; two sisters-in-law, Corola Hamilton Bernard and Sherry Fells; two brothers-in-law, Michael (Nita) Hall, and Carlton (Carolyn) Hall; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and one special cousin Shawanda (Kenny) McGuire Robinson.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 21, at noon at the Community Chapel located at 100 Oakland Drive in Natchez under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Watkins Street Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 20, form 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.