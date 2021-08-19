Crime reports: August 20, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Shots fired on Lumber Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Washington Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Woodside Court.

False alarm on Oak Hill Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on West Steirs Lane.

Intelligence report on North Bluebird Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Ridgewood Road.

Burglary on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Westwood Road.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on Itasca Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Oakland Drive.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jarrious Dewayne Coach, 32, 58 Eagles Nest Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of possession of Schedule I controlled substance. Held on $500.00 bond.

Lederien K. Jones, 27, 1098 Lomax Road 2, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Nikki Wiley Swearengen, 43, 63 Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Phillip West Road.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

False alarm on Tubman Circle.

Identity theft on Cloverdale Drive.

Accident on Cloverdale Road.

False alarm on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Intelligence report on Tubman Circle.

Accident on Cloverdale Drive.

Accident on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Threats on Tubman Circle.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Hammett Street.

False alarm on Parsons Road.

Property damage on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Front Street.

Disturbance on Old Courthouse Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Case M. Riviera,18, 144 Tassin Street, Moreauville, court sentenced to 30 days default, or $1,205 fine for possession of an illegally taken deer.

Triston D. Valentine, 22, 482 Stephens Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 12 days in jail with credit for time served for battery of a domestic partner.

Johnny L. Mason, 54, 138 Seneca Street, Port Barre, court sentenced to three days default, a fine of $245 for driving under suspension, no drivers license in possession.

Tyrell James Clark, 29, 1330, Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Ernest Williams, 61, 600 E Pleasant Run Road, Cedar, Texas, court sentenced to three days in jail or $100 fine for disturbing the peace.

Mitchell Washington, 23, 2553 Louisiana 425, Clayton, court sentenced to 20 days default, $510 court cost, $250 restitution for simple criminal damage to property.

Johntedshia Rhone, 23, 1206 MLK Drive, Jonesville, court sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for time served for a theft of less than $1,000.

Diontae Dishta, 137 Southside Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to $740 fine for speeding and failure to yield.

LaMark Jones, 102 Ferriday, court sentenced to eight days in jail with credit for time served for simple battery.

Arrests — Tuesday

Ronald Tyson Jenkins, 20, 281 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on a P&P hold.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Morris Road

Disturbance on Concordia Avenue

Nuisance animals on East Cottondale Court

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted person on US 84

Medical call on Traxler Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Stampley Street

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Theft on Louisiana 15

Theft on Pear Street

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Cowan Street

Nuisance animals on McAdams road

Attempted break in on Nelson