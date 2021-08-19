Jan. 25, 1951 – Aug. 17, 2021

ROXIE — Funeral services for Jerry Buick Nations, 70, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on August 17, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church in Roxie at 2:00 P.M. with Henry McElroy officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church in Roxie and on Friday, August 20 from 1:00 P.M. until service time.

Mr. Jerry was born on January 25, 1951, in Tylertown, MS, to Carol and Hilda Mae Jackson Nations.

He was preceded in death by parents: Carol, A.C., and Hilda Mae Jackson; and brother, Rocky Nations.

Mr. Jerry leaves to cherish his memories three daughters: Melisa (Buster) Inman, Michelle (Cory) Martin, and Megan Nations; one son, Jerry W. (Keysha) Nations; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; one brother, Bobby (Carmel) Nations; one sister-in-law, Geneva Nations; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

