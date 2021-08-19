Mary Jefferson

Published 8:23 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

By Staff Reports

Aug. 22, 1935 – Aug. 11, 2021

Funeral services for Mary Jefferson, 85, of Ferriday, La., will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary Baptist Church in Jonesville, La., under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery in Frogmore, La.

Mrs. Jefferson, daughter of Otis and Rosie Lee Clark McKeel, was born in Ferriday and died at her residence.

Online condolence can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

More News

Word of Eola Hotel project good news here

Crime reports: August 20, 2021

Lily Grace McCarthy

Mary Jefferson

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Does your neighborhood need crime cameras?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...