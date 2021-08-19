Three more die due to complications with COVID-19 in Miss-Lou

Adams Coroner James Lee pronounced the deaths of three more people in the Miss-Lou due to complications with COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The youngest, a 31-year-old man from Adams County, died at his residence on Wednesday, Lee said.

The other two to die with the virus on Thursday were a 42-year-old woman from Adams County and an 84-year-old man from Ferriday.

Lee said he did not know if any of the victims were vaccinated or not or if they had other underlying health issues.

Deaths hastened by COVID-19 are occurring more frequently now than at any point during the pandemic as the Delta variant continues to spread widely throughout the state and region, he said.

“More than 10 (deaths in one) month puts us at a record high since the pandemic started,” he said. “With the younger population dying, this could be trouble for a lot of people worldwide.”