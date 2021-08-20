Irene Watkins

Aug. 29, 1952 – Aug. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Irene “Miki” Watkins, 68, of Natchez, who died Thursday, August 5, 2021, 2021, in Gulfport will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Irene was born August 5, 1952, in Natchez, the daughter of Irene Bailey Edwards and Edward Watkins. She was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Irene enjoyed socializing, music, cooking and loved animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents and aunt, Bertha Bailey.

Irene leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Annie Watkins; son, Zachary Watkins; sister, Marilyn Watkins; step-sister, Lucille Grinnell; cousins, Linda Hargrave, Larry Bailey, and Stephanie “Sister” Cage, and other relatives and friends.

