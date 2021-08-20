Nothing excites like high school football season

High school football got under way in earnest Friday night, heralding a season of exhilaration and joy for many.

While the roots of American football are said to have originated as a mix of European soccer and rugby, few things today are as purely American as football. And high school football is often a display of the sport at its best.

For families with school-age children, for high school students and faculty, for communities, rallying around and being a part of a successful team is simply the best. Sports bring us together — players and coaches and fans unite behind a common goal.

Oh, how we need the distraction of high school football right now.

Natchez has been blessed with many strong and successful championship teams.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, thousands would make their way on Friday nights to Homochitto Street and Margaret Martin Stadium to see the annual rivalry game between North Natchez and South Natchez. A huge part of that excitement was seeing local legend coaches — the late Ed Reed of South Natchez and the late Tom Williams of North Natchez — meet on the football field.

Natchezians still recall the 1980 and 1981 championship teams of the late Coach Ed Reed at South Natchez. The 1980 team won the Big 8 championship and the 1981 team won the 5A state championship, the first-ever in the state’s playoff system.

In more recent years, the excitement in 2014 of the Cathedral Green Wave winning the state championship is still fresh in the minds of many here.

ACCS brought home the Class AAA state championship in 2018 and Ferriday High were state champions in 2019.

Even though it’s still hot as summer, those Friday night lights beckon us.

Cheer on your team. Just make sure you get vaccinated and wear a mask and social distance when you get to the stadium.