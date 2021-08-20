Tigers pounce Buccaneers, 38-16, to keep winning streak

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers took advantage of turnovers created by their defense and a strong running game in a 38-16 win over the Bowling Green School Buccaneers Friday night to remain undefeated.

Centreville jumped out to a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led Bowling Green 24-0 by halftime. The Tigers added another touchdown with just under three minutes left in the third quarter to lead 30-0 before the Buccaneers finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter.

“We came out and played fast in the first quarter. Then the heat kind of got to us,” Centreville assistant coach Brian Stutzman said. “Overall, I thought we played well. Offensive line blocked well in spots. Our running backs ran the ball hard.”

Stutzman said that junior quarterback Peyton Jones did a good job controlling the game.

“Peyton played okay. We didn’t throw the ball too much tonight,” Stutzman said.

The defense played much better than it did in the Tigers’ season-opening 52-34 win over New Orleans Home School a week earlier.

“Defense created turnovers and (that) helped us early in the game,” Stutzman said.

With both teams going to their second-team players for the fourth quarter, Bowling Green was able to avoid being shut out early in the fourth quarter and managed to outscore Centreville 16-8 in the final 12 minutes.

Centreville Academy (2-0) will travel to Vicksburg to take on St. Aloysius High School on Friday at 7 p.m.