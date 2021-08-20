Tyrone LeVance Johnson

Dec. 17, 1969 – Aug. 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyrone “Ty” LeVance Johnson, 51, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 16, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Melvin White officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Monday, August 23, from 9 a.m. until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mr. Tyrone was born on December 17, 1969, in Natchez, to Roger Jefferson and Martha Mae Johnson Fleming.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Carrie Washington, Joe Johnson, James Ellis, Carrie Clemons, Leroy Jefferson and Emmett Jefferson.

Tyrone leaves to cherish his memory: Three children; one daughter Kennedy Johnson of Roxie, MS, two sons Julian Johnson of Enid, Oklahoma, Tyler Johnson of Roxie, MS. One sister, Kathy Ann Belton of Natchez, MS, Five Aunts, Laura (Henry Mac) Garner, Gloria Porter, Rosie (Cornelius) Issac, Josie Jefferson, Betty Jefferson, all of Natchez, MS. Four Uncles, James R. Washington, Robert T. Jefferson, both of Natchez, MS, Dave (Exerlena) Jefferson, and Jimmie (Angelia) Jefferson of Chicago, Illinois. Special Cousins, Brandy Ellis and Quentin Clemons, both of Natchez, MS, A host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.