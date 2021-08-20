June 24, 1982 – Aug. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walkthrough visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wash hands regularly, wear mask, social distance, sanitize hands, and adhere to all safety precautions.

Wendy was born on June 24, 1982, to Johnny Harris Jr. and Linda Williams in Natchez.

Wendy was a 2001 graduate of Natchez High School.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Harris Jr.; one daughter, Cherise Williams; one son, William Julian Jr.; maternal grandparents, Narcissa Williams and Lemuel Williams. .

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Keniesha Julian, Ciara Julian and Kristian Julian; her mother, Linda Williams; three sisters, Patricia Williams, Linda Rounds and husband James and Tiffany Glasper; three brothers, Donald Williams, Jerry Lee Williams and wife Tomika and Tyrone Williams; one godson, JaKobe Williams; a special friend, Paul B. Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

