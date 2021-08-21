Cathedral’s Barrett Burgett wins varsity boys race in twilight meet

NATCHEZ — Barrett Burgett crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 11:37 in the varsity boys race. It was not his record for the two-mile, but it was a race he could be proud of, he said Saturday evening.

Burgett was behind two runners when the race began, and he entered the first turn into Cathedral’s football stadium. About a quarter of a mile later, he found an opportunity to take the lead.

“I noticed the first two guys slowed down, and I decided to push ahead,” Burgett said. “I was taught to run my pace by coach Tommy (Smith). When you get behind a man, you try to stick to their pace. When you see the time to advance, you push ahead of them.”

It was the first cross country race he has ever finished first. He said former Cathedral runner Ryan Skates always finished before him.

Burgett’s younger sister Adeline Burgett ran in the junior varsity race and finished with a time of 16:35. She said her older brother helped her prepare for the cross country season by giving her little helpful tips. He said it was weird giving advice to his sister.

“It is kind of weird because you feel like everyone taught you, and now you are passing knowledge on,” Burgett said.

Hot on Burgett’s heels was Alex Monagan as he finished fourth with a time of 12:22. He said he started running cross country at the end of his sixth-grade year. Since then, he has grown to be a faster runner. He turned on his jets in his final sprint to the finish line.

“I just wanted to finish,” Monagan said. “I wanted to get first for the team. I think I ran pretty hard.”

Adeline said she felt exhilarated when she crossed the finish line. She was the only girl runner for Cathedral. It was the first time she has ever competed in a cross country race, she said.

Running under the lights with teammates and friends cheering her on was amazing, she said. Her final sprint to the finish was quick and with a sense of urgency.

“I was not letting that girl pass me,” Adeline said. “I started to sprint a little up to the hill. When we started to come down the hill, I sprinted, and my whole team was cheering me on the whole time.”

Cathedral’s varsity boy’s team finished first with 24 points. Their junior varsity boy’s team finished second in junior varsity with 51 points.