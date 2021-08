March 3, 1949 – Aug. 19, 2021

Funeral services for Diane Gillespie, 72, of Deville, La., who passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Alexandria La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Donald Money officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.