Last call: Evergreen Films looking for extras in Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Natchez

NATCHEZ — Evergreen Films has issued a “last call” for anyone looking for their shot at being featured on the big screen of a Hallmark Christmas film soon to be shot in Natchez.

In a post on their social media Saturday, the film company said they would be starting to review and book their background actors in the next 10 days, so now is the time to sign up for those who haven’t already.

“Here is your opportunity to sign up to be a part of the Hallmark Christmas film, ‘The Search for Christmas’ starring Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Liebert, Ryan Sands, Dee Wallace and Lyndie Greenwood,” the post states.

“Since the film is set in Natchez, we would like for as many Natchezians to be seen in the film as possible. We want any/all ethnicities and ages to submit info. We will have many opportunities for volunteer extras as well as some opportunities for paid extras. This is your chance to be a part of the first ever Christmas movie to be set in your town!”

To submit themselves or their family for consideration to be part of the film, applicants should email the following information to natchezbackground@gmail.com.

Your first and last name

Your age or ages of yourself and family members, if applicable

A photograph no more than one year old of yourself and family members, if applicable

Any date and time conflicts you would be unable to participate in filming between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17. Keep in mind that some scenes will be filmed during the day and some will be filmed at night.

Your vaccination status, which you are not required to provide if you prefer. Vaccination status will not prevent you from participating in non-speaking roles.

To prepare, pick out your best Christmas clothes, as the filmmakers will have you bring options with you if you are selected to be a part of the film.