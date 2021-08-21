Pets of the Week: Could you be the family they’ve been looking for?

At left, meet Templeton. He is the second-longest resident at the shelter. He was brought in as a stray on Oct. 29, 2020. Templeton is a very sweet and lovable dog and has been neutered. He loves playing outside and is good on a leash. Please consider him as a foster, if not for adoption, to show him what it’s like to have a good home and family.

Middle, meet Marcus. He was brought in as a stray last year, October 2020, and is ready for his “fur”ever home. He is such a sweet, lovable dog, and is already neutered. He is great on a leash and loves to run and play. Come visit Marcus and see if you could be his perfect match. The Natchez-Adams Humane Society also would consider having Marcus in foster care, so he can gain a sense of just what a good family would be like for him.

Marcus and Templeton are at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visit them Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

At right, meet Ben. He is a two-year-old pit bull mix small in stature, fully vetted and neutered. He loves to play fetch and dance. Rumor has it he could be the next Fred Astaire. He has not shown any aggression to other dogs. A fenced-in area is a must to keep him safe and secure. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at Concordia Paws, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. The adoption fee is $50.