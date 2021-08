Services for Clarence Henderson, 73, of Denham Springs, LA formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home.

Mr. Henderson, son of Ernest and Annie Lee Griggs Henderson was born in Ferriday and died at his residence.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com