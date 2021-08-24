Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
Published 7:46 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 13-19:
Austin Wiggins charged with malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Anthony Johnston charged with petit larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Anthony Johnston charged with possession, sale, transfer of a stolen weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Anthony Johnston charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Michael Rollins charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 13-19:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Aug. 18:
Corey Sloan Latham, 28, charged with shoplifting. Case dismissed.
Corey Sloan Latham, 28, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case remanded to files.
Corey Sloan Latham, 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to six months suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $447.77.
Adam Cade Wheeler, 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.
Keyundra Lasha Washington, 22, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.