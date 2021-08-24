Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Adams County

Aug. 13-19

Civil suits:

RYM Company, LLC by Yates McGraw v. Reynolds Atkins Jr. and Kristy Atkins.

Guardianship of Shirley Faye Champlin Chamberlain.

Lynette Moser et al. v. Elnora Griffin et al.

Estate of Katherine Ferguson Killelea.

Estate of Cynthia Simonton.

Mary Marshall v. Aaron Wesley et al.

Estate of Claude Lee Thomas.

Divorces:

Shalanda Jones McMorris and Cedric L. McMorris. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Kenan Trevon Johnson, 23, Natchez to Kierra Nicole Morgan, 21, Natchez.

Paul Fitzgerald Lewis II, 32, Natchez to Mercedes Jean Phipps, 33, Natchez.

Ashley Allen Sr., 48, Natchez to Sarah Shrimatee Sookraj, 26, Natchez.

Kellvin Derik Stogner, 33, Natchez to Diamond Jayd Sistrunk, 24, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 12-18

Daniel L. Bland and Roane F. Bland to Denton Bruce Biglane, lot 5 adjoins lot 4 on the North, fronting fifty (50) feet on the East side of South Pearl Street.

Willie E. Rice to Vicki Rice Smith, land on the southerly side of Buckner’s Lane.

Shields Godfrey Brown and Larry Lynn Brown Sr. to Larry Brown Jr. and Augusta Smith Brown, land from the intersection of the northerly edge of Airport Road with the easterly edge of Pine Ridge Road.

Rickey W. Cater Sr. and Andrea L. Cater to Demetrius Clark, land beginning on the westerly edge of Foster Mound Road.

Tabitha M. Wroten and Black Jack Holdings, LLC to Krystan Marshaun Easton, a 1.178 acre parcel, portion of an 8 acre tract of Elgin Plantation.

David Pennington to Wilburn Donnie Cupstid Jr. and Michele Lee Cupstid, a 4.73 Acre Portion of lot 2 Trinity Plantation.

Daniel Young and Beatrice Young to Daniel Young and Beatrice Young, lot 148 Buckner’s Division.

SB-10-MS, LLC to Elsie Louis Phillips, lot 30 of the Walworth Lots.

Bobby Smith Jr. and Donna Smith to Kirsten Faith Cole, a 0.64 Acre Tract, being a portion on those portions of Retirement Plantation and Red Crown Lodge.

Mike Oil Company to Conde Contemporary, LLC, land on the southerly side of Main Street in the Block between Pearl and Wall Streets.

Douglas M. Wimberly and Nellie J. Wimberly to Aaron Coleman-Evans and Kimberly Williams, lot 39 The Hills Subdivision.

Vicki Paul to Melvin Anderson, lot 146 Montebello Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Aug. 12-18

Denton Bruce Biglane to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 5 adjoins lot 4 on the North, fronting fifty (50) feet on the East side of South Pearl Street.

Larry L. Brown Jr. and Augusta Smith Brown to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land from the intersection of the northerly edge of Airport Road with the easterly edge of Pine Ridge Road.

Demetrius Clark to Rickey W. Cater Sr. and Andrea L. Cater, land beginning on the westerly edge of Foster Mound Road.

Walter Wayne Mingee to United Mississippi Bank, lot 43 Montebello Subdivision.

David K Russ and Jennifer V. Russ to United Mississippi Bank, lot 42 Glenwood Subdivision.

Krystan Marshaun Easton to Ruoff Mortgage Company, a 1.178 acre parcel, portion of an 8 acre tract of Elgin Plantation.

Wilburn Donnie Cupstid Jr. and Michele Lee Cupstid to Broker Solutions, Inc. d/b/a New American Funding, a 4.73 Acre Portion of lot 2 Trinity Plantation.

Danny Lee Welch to Quicken Loans, LLC, a .060 acre tract, being a part of those portions of Retirement Plantation and Red Crown Lodge.

Conde Contemporary, LLC to Home Bank, land on the southerly side of Main Street on the Block between Pearl and Wall Streets.

Jeremy Jackson, a/k/a Jeremy R. Jackson, and Ashley H. Jackson to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot B of a revision of a portion of the Galtney Tract, containing 3.0 acres.

Aaron Coleman-Evans and Kimberly Williams to Flagstar Bank, lot 39 The Hills Subdivision.

Johnathan L. Gillespie and Elizabeth R. Marks, N/K/A Elizabeth R. Gillespie to United Mississippi Bank, a 5.001 Acre Tract being a Portion of lot 4 of the Louis Guedon Estate Division.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 19

Civil cases:

Natchez Hospital v. Walter Mingee.

Fast Money, LLC v. Elie Trunell.

Natchez Hospital v. Justin Assabor.

Fast Money, LLC v. Jariod Hauer.

Natchez Hospital v. Tyrone Jackson.

Natchez Hospital v. James Smith.

Natchez Hospital v. Sandra Bruce.

Natchez Hospital v. Wanlia Williams.

Concordia Bank v. Wilson Clark Jr.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tiffiany Kyzar.

Verna Batiste v. Robert Carter.

Concordia Bank v. William Jeffery Ray.

Natchez Hospital v. Serenity Singleton.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tessa Aldridge.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Valerie Moore.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Sharlotte Dotson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Wanda Beamer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Vincent Dunmore.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tara Clary.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Celenda Burton.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tyrone Lewis.

Sherryl Frisby v. Clara Hardy.

Sanqnet Givens v. Rhonda Jones.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 13-19

Civil suits:

Succession of Barbara Ann Martz.

Anthony Calvit v. Wal-Mart Stores.

Kenadie Calvit (Minor) v. Wal-Mart Stores.

Kendra Calvit v. Wal-Mart Stores.

American Advisors Group v. Dianne Spillers Landers (Estate of).

Curator Fee for Estate of Dianne Spillers Landers v. Dianne Spillers Landers (Estate of).

American Advisors Group v. Curator Fee for Estate of Dianne Spillers Landers.

Luis Comas v. GEICO Casualty Company.

Sandra Comas v. GEICO Casualty Company.

Luis Comas v. Jack Parker.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Mildred Carter A/K/A Mildred A. Carter.

Credit Card Solutions, Inc. v. Paul Hammett.

Capital One Bank v. Brandon L. McClure.

Deanna Poole vs. Walmart Stores.

Deanna Poole v. Jim Slaven.

State of Louisiana v. Javoquios Day.

Tyrelle Thomas v. Javoquios Day.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Gregory Arthur Langham, 31, Natchez, Miss. to Lydia Sue Lanier, 31, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Cottondale Land, LLC to Melvin Lee Harris, lot 18 Cottondale Subdivision.

Hannah Etheridge Duff to Tami Smith, lot 38 Murray Addition “A”.

Vivian Lydia McClatchy Stage to Carol Gatlin, lot 38, Block No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Rogers Williams Jr. to Carol Gatlin, lot 240, Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Jessie Fulford Jr. to Kelli C. Varnado, lot 12 Charles L. Wurster Sr. Subdivision.

Cottondale Land, LLC to Charles Randy Mason, lots 25, 26 and 27 Cottondale Subdivision.

Rushing Allen Marcotte to Reed Williams Jr., lot 8 Burnstown Plantation.

American Advisors Group to Leo Freeman, lot 20 North Taconey Subdivision.

Logan Wade Moon to Kristine Turner, lot 24 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Lowell Thomas Whittington to Charles Melvin Kendrick, lot 30 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites.

Jorene Lindeman to Marilyn Greenwood, lot 20 Taconey Subdivision.

Mortgages:

William Joseph Andre to Universal Lending Services, Inc., lot 38 Murray Addition “A”.

Ronald Heath Whittington to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot 28 Georgetowne Subdivision.

David Harmon Kimbro to Home Bank, lot 11 John Tillman Property.

Johnny L. Allen to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Shirley J. Johnson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 135, 136 and 137 Belle Grove Subdivision.

John M. Murray to GMFS, LLC, lot 1, Block B Airport Estates, portion of Whitehall Plantation.

Marilyn Greenwood to GMFS, LLC, lot 20 Taconey Subdivision.