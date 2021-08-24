Crime reports: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Westwood Road.

Threats on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Grand Hotel.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Loud noise/music on Lafayette Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Brooklyn Drive.

Theft on Ball Lane.

Reckless driving on Lotus Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Stevenson WIlson, 35, 309 Smart Lane, Ferriday, on charges of felony theft.

Laterrus D. Spurr, 204 Abraham Road, Ferriday, on charges of felony theft.

Arrests — Sunday

John F. Shoalmire, 40, 115 South Commerce Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs.

Richard Johnson, 63, 713 South 5th Street, Ferriday, on charges of home invasion.

Arrests — Saturday

Christopher D. Harbor, 28, 400 S. Seventh Street, Ferriday, on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting.

Arrests — Friday

Dushawn L. Milligan, 41, 327 Smart Lane, Ferriday, on charges of DUI 1st offense, driving under suspension, careless operation of a motor vehicle and no seat belt.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Old River Boat Camp Road

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Vail Acres

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Galloway Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Herbert Cater Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Murray Drive

Vandalism on Smart Lane

Miscellaneous call on Robert Webber Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Fire on Airport Road

Attempted break in on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Gardens Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Adams Road

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Tennessee Avenue

Disturbance on Mimosa Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Ron Road

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Louisiana 15

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Medical call on Serio Boulevard

Medical call on Cowan Street

Auto accident on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Audubon Acres Circle

Fire call on Tumnello Road

Miscellaneous call on Bayou Drive

Miscellaneous call on Harp Street

Medical call on MLK

Unwanted person Oak Harbor Lane

Unwanted person on Burl Roberts Road

Disturbance on Crestview Drive

Disturbance on Carter Street

Fire on Higgins Drive

Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road

Medical call on Crescent drive

Welfare check on Herbert Crouch Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65

Disturbance on Wallace Circle

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Louisiana 566

Disturbance on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 3180

Auto Accident on Logan Sewell Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Fire on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Medical call at Sprint Mart

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Fire on Carter Street

Disturbance on US 84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Disturbance on Ron Road

Disturbance on Bodark Road

Extortion on Carter Street