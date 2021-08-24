Crime reports: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
Published 7:44 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on Westwood Road.
Threats on Oakland Drive.
Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Oakland Drive.
Traffic stop at Natchez Grand Hotel.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.
Loud noise/music on Lafayette Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Unwanted subject on Brooklyn Drive.
Theft on Ball Lane.
Reckless driving on Lotus Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Stevenson WIlson, 35, 309 Smart Lane, Ferriday, on charges of felony theft.
Laterrus D. Spurr, 204 Abraham Road, Ferriday, on charges of felony theft.
Arrests — Sunday
John F. Shoalmire, 40, 115 South Commerce Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs.
Richard Johnson, 63, 713 South 5th Street, Ferriday, on charges of home invasion.
Arrests — Saturday
Christopher D. Harbor, 28, 400 S. Seventh Street, Ferriday, on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting.
Arrests — Friday
Dushawn L. Milligan, 41, 327 Smart Lane, Ferriday, on charges of DUI 1st offense, driving under suspension, careless operation of a motor vehicle and no seat belt.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Old River Boat Camp Road
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Medical call on MLK Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Vail Acres
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Galloway Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Herbert Cater Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Murray Drive
Vandalism on Smart Lane
Miscellaneous call on Robert Webber Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Fire on Airport Road
Attempted break in on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Lee Avenue
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on Gardens Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on Adams Road
Medical call on John Dale Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Tennessee Avenue
Disturbance on Mimosa Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Ron Road
Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle
Reports — Saturday
Theft on Louisiana 15
Unwanted person on Ron Road
Medical call on Serio Boulevard
Medical call on Cowan Street
Auto accident on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Audubon Acres Circle
Fire call on Tumnello Road
Miscellaneous call on Bayou Drive
Miscellaneous call on Harp Street
Medical call on MLK
Unwanted person Oak Harbor Lane
Unwanted person on Burl Roberts Road
Disturbance on Crestview Drive
Disturbance on Carter Street
Fire on Higgins Drive
Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road
Medical call on Crescent drive
Welfare check on Herbert Crouch Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65
Disturbance on Wallace Circle
Reports — Friday
Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Louisiana 566
Disturbance on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 3180
Auto Accident on Logan Sewell Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Fire on Fisherman Drive
Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane
Medical call at Sprint Mart
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Fire on Carter Street
Disturbance on US 84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Disturbance on Ron Road
Disturbance on Bodark Road
Extortion on Carter Street