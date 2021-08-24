Graveside services for Ethel Jackson, 84, of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at 1:30 at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home

Mrs. Jackson, daughter of Linnie Curvin was born in Frogmore, LA and died at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com