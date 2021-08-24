Ethel Jackson

Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Graveside services for Ethel Jackson, 84, of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at 1:30 at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home

Mrs. Jackson, daughter of Linnie Curvin was born in Frogmore, LA and died at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

More News

Debbie Smith

Ethel Jackson

Clarence Henderson

Mary Sue Reed

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...