Dec. 15, 1960 – Aug. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Shelia Van Winkle, 60, of Natchez who died Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Natchez will be at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Van Winkle was born December 15, 1960, in Natchez, the daughter of Herman Lee Nettles and Virginia Lois Williams Nettles.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Van Winkle was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Lois Nettles; her husband, Doug E. Van Winkle; and sister Ruth Young.

Survivors include her father, Herman Nettles; sons, Doug Van Winkle, James Van Winkle and Steven Van Winkle; grandchildren, Matthew Van Winkle, Alex Van Winkle, Tommy Van Winkle, Brailon Van Winkle, Dakota Van Winkle and Bobby Van Winkle; sisters Octavia Hedgepeth, Mary Jackson, Donnie Shows, and Joy Kitchen; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.