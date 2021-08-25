March 5, 1960 – Aug. 21, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Alfred Lee Ward, 61 of Natchez, who died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday 28, 2021, at Grove A. M. E. Church Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Green officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove A. M. E. Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Ward was born March 5, 1960 in Natchez, the son of Clara L. Rogers and Miller Ward.

He was a member of Living Word Worship Center and he was self-employed.

Mr. Ward enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Bobby C. Ward and Clarence Ward.

Survivors include daughter, Latasha Arceneaux and husband, Lonnie; son, Kyione Nelson and grandson, D’Andre Arceneaux all of California; sisters, Gloria Ivory and husband George and Versia Lewis and husband Aaron of Natchez, Alison Ward of McBride, Dora Wilson and Theresa Barnes of Port Gibson and Mary Johnson of Hermanville; brothers, Walter Ward, R. L. Ward, Gary Ward and Gregory Ward of McBride, Odell Ward of Enterprise and Bobby Kelly of California.

Pallbearers will be Walter Ward, R. L. Ward, Gary Ward, Lorenzo Rogers Sr., Gregory Ward and Odell Ward.