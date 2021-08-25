Calvin Wayne Jefferson

Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

A memorial service for Calvin Wayne Jefferson, 63, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA. Concordia Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jefferson, son of Mack and Emma Watkins Jefferson, was born in Frogmore and died August 21, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday. He was an auto mechanic.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

More News

Calvin Wayne Jefferson

Georgia A. Orcutt Henderson

Odessa Marie Jones Gooden

Lottie Mae Clark

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...