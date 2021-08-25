A memorial service for Calvin Wayne Jefferson, 63, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA. Concordia Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jefferson, son of Mack and Emma Watkins Jefferson, was born in Frogmore and died August 21, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday. He was an auto mechanic.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com