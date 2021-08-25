Cathedral’s Lily Crum throws complete game, defense errorless

GALLMAN — Lily Crum overcame eight walks by allowing just three hits, striking out six batters, and having some outstanding defense behind her as the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave defeated the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels 4-1 Tuesday night to remain undefeated in MAIS District 3-5A.

Crum pitched all seven innings and did not give up a run until Claire Davis was walked and later scored what was Copiah Academy’s only run of the game. She also hit one batter.

“I thought we played a complete game (Tuesday) night. We got a good pitching performance from Lily Crum and got some good defense behind her,” Lady Green Wave head coach Craig Beesley said. “She got settled in when they had runners on base and made some good pitches. She’s a competitor in the circle and you like to have that out of your pitcher.”

How good was Cathedral’s defense? The Lady Green Wave did not commit a single error, which was pivotal as Copiah Academy had their share of scoring opportunities.

Lady Colonels starting pitcher Erin Acey did her best to give her team a chance to stay in the game. She also went the distance and gave up four runs, all of them earned, on four hits with three strikeouts, four walks, and one hit batter.

The one inning that did Acey in was the top of the third inning, when the Lady Green Wave struck for three runs to take the lead for good.

“Liza Gregg and Kolemyn Grace Fisher had some big hits for us in the middle of the game, in the third inning, to add to our lead,” Beesley said. “Lauren Dunbar had a big RBI to give us our fourth run.”

Gregg went 1-for-2 with one run batted in and was walked once. Fisher went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Emery Cate Lewis was 1-for-2 with one run scored and was walked once.

Dunbar was 1-for-4 with the RBI in the top of the fifth inning that gave the Lady Green Wave a 4-0 lead. Cate Drane reached on an error and scored one run. Kinslee Young had an RBI fielder’s choice.

Beesley said that Cathedral could have had even more base hits, but Copiah Academy’s defense was up to the task as well.

“We hit the ball well, but they made some great defensive plays. They were very good defensively, also,” Beesley said.

Copiah Academy was led at the plate by Morgan Ainsworth, who went 1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and was walked once. Cayman Walker went 1-for-3 with a double and was walked once while Stella Robert was 1-for-4.

The win improved Cathedral’s record to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.

“That puts in sole possession of first place (in District 3-5A) right now,” Beesley said.

Cathedral plays their next games on Saturday at the Centreville Academy Round Robin against Centreville Academy at 9 a.m. and Franklin Academy at 10:30 a.m.