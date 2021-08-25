Georgia A. Orcutt Henderson

July 19, 1932 – Aug. 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Georgia Henderson, 89, of Natchez who died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark Henderson and Dustin Henderson officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Henderson was born July 19, 1932, in Natchez, the daughter of George Orcutt and Lizzie Orcutt.

She was a member of Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, and loved her church and her church family. She lived a Christian life for what she did for others. She was a true prayer warrior. She was a wonderful cook who cooked for her family, friends, and neighbors. Most of all she was a loving mother who was beautiful inside and out.

Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lizzie Orcutt; her husband, Marion M. Henderson; four sisters, Josephine Beard, Myrtle Whitehead, Dorothy Fraizer and Queenie Loesch and daughter in law, Marjie Stephenson.

Survivors include three sons, Roy Stephenson and companion, Johna Verucchi, Mark Henderson and wife Amber Henderson, Dale Henderson and wife Renee Henderson, one daughter, Debra Smith and husband E. W. Smith; seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Lovely Lane United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.